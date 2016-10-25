Airbnb properties with complaints now achieving compliance with city bylaws

The number of complaints against short-term rentals like Airbnb listings has gone up by almost three times since last year, but the city is well on its way to dealing with properties with complaints against them, said Vancouver’s director of licencing.

The city received 55 short-term rental complaints so far this year, compared to 19 complaints in 2015 and only four in 2014. But all properties, except one, involved in this year’s complaints are now compliant with city bylaws, said Andrea Toma, director of licencing at the City of Vancouver.

“They have removed their advertisement for short term rental or they are advertising for a minimum of 30 days.”

The other option for compliance is for property owners to apply for a hotel or bed and breakfast licence.

Airbnb is cooperating with the city and providing information when necessary, Toma told Metro.

“They’re not giving us access to all of their information, but if we do have [a concern] specific to an address, then they do respond and we do have a conversation back and forth on that.”

There were more than 5,300 active short-term rental listings in Vancouver as of June 2016, according to the city in a written statement.

Toma says her department will continue to address short-term rental issues on a complaint basis until council adopts new regulations.

“This is prioritized enforcement. We are not enforcing against everybody,” she said.

City of Vancouver's priorities for enforcement

1. Short-term rentals in unsafe buildings.

2. Short-term rentals in publicly-funded rental housing

3. Buildings with multiple listings or where a long-term tenant has been evicted