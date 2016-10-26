B.C. senior walks across province on Highway of Tears for missing women

Walking, camping and hitchhiking the entire width of British Columbia isn’t exactly a typical activity for seniors care home residents, especially not ones experiencing dementia.

But when Brett Merchant, a 56-year-old resident of one such care facility in Kimberley, B.C., watched a Netflix documentary about the province’s notorious Highway 16 — on which dozens of Indigenous women and girls have disappeared in recent decades — he was so moved that’s exactly what he decided to do.

“I’d heard of the Highway of Tears over the years, but never knew anything really,” he told Metro in a phone interview from Prince Rupert. “But I watched Highway of Tears on Netflix — and said, ‘That’s it, I’m going. Now.’

“By walking this walk, I can imagine what it might have been like for these people to be out there hitchhiking, but I still can’t feel or know exactly what it was like.”

He embarked on the 1,236 kilometre journey from the Alberta border to Prince Rupert despite having an auto-immune disease — systemic lupus erythematosus — as well as early-onset dementia and diabetes.

That’s not to mention the worries of his family for his safety.

On his online fundraising page, proceeds from which he plans to donate to Native women’s shelters, he noted, “I’m very aware that I have a limited time in which I will be physically able to make a difference in the world.”

Accompanied by his dog, Kura, he’s already reached the coast, but was delayed by a leg injury. He’s now preparing to continue on Thursday, catching a ferry to Haida Gwaii for his final 126 kilometres to Old Massett.

“That’s the end of my walk,” he said. “I want to help bring awareness.

“There’s so much pain and sadness of these people who’ve lost loved ones to murder or they’re still missing along this whole corridor.”

Along the way, he said he’s felt inspired by people — both Indigenous and non-Indigenous — who have offered him sandwiches, salmon, supportive words, honks and places to sleep instead of his tent.

First Nations have been particularly receptive, he said. As he neared one reserve, a man drove up to him at 10:30 p.m. one night.

“Are you Brett?” the stranger asked him. “My father’s standing at the end of the drive about a kilometre up the road and would like to know if you’d like to stay with my mom and dad tonight.”

But when he arrived at the family’s driveway, it wasn’t just the father standing there.

“There were piles of people there who had come out from the reserve that night to greet me,” he recalled. “A grandmother came up to me with a picture and said, ‘This was my granddaughter, and she was murdered about four years ago.’

“All I could do was hold that lady.”

Merchant, who grew up in Cranbrook, is not Indigenous. But said that non-Native Canadians need to do more to show compassion and address the wrongs of history. He hoped to do something to bring attention not only to the issue of missing and murdered women, but Canada’s legacy of injustice.

“The whole story of the Highway of Tears is also a story of what’s happened to Aboriginal peoples to start with … they’ve been beaten to the ground with colonialism when we started coming to this country,” he explained. “Right now I’m weak and in pain, but I’m OK — I’m not worried about myself.

“You’ve got to help people.”

Since many of the women who have gone missing on the highway were hitchhiking, Merchant plans to make the return journey thumbing rides.

Asked what he learned from the families of missing women he met and who shared their grief along his journey, he said it’s actually a lesson for their loved ones’ killers.

“Whoever has done this out there, I know you’re broken and need help,” he said. “The best thing to do is turn yourself in.

“But please, at least let somebody know where their bodies are so they can be returned to their families. They need to heal.”