Falltime critical in keeping coyotes fearful of humans

Cooler weather means young coyotes are leaving their parents to stake out new territory and one ecologist warns it is a critical time to teach them to fear humans.

Vancouver is home to anywhere from 200 to 300 coyotes but most stay out of sight and only venture into urban areas at night. Conservation officers were forced to kill a coyote in Mount Pleasant last summer after it became aggressive with humans and pets.

It’s an incident urban wildlife coordinator, Greg Hart, says can be avoided.

“Coyotes are predators – its important that we keep them wild so that they keep eating rats, mice and squirrels … as opposed to getting in to conflict with humans, kids and our pets.”

There are up to 2,000 coyote sightings in Vancouver every year, said Hart, who works with the Stanley Park Ecology Society. Coyotes are naturally shy and avoid humans if they can but if a coyote shows signs of curiosity towards humans, it is important that people condition them stay away, he said.

“If they come up toward you, raise your hands and yell 'go away coyote!'”

This can make a big impression on young coyotes, who are in the process of finding their own territory during this time of year. People can help them pick areas that are less populated, said Hart.

“Sometimes you do encounter [young pups] during the day because they’re trying to figure out where they can live. Our behaviour as a society and a community can help influence their behaviour.”