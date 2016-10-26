Arghhh: Man breaks fingers-slammed-in-leghold-traps world record (VIDEO)

For a man about to willingly plunge his fingers in 38 leghold-style animal traps, the stuntman known as Sweet Pepper Klopek’s voice was surprisingly, well, mousey.

“It's going to hurt, everybody,” he intoned meekly, before mustering a little more bravado as he jumped from the stage and readied for the stunt.

On the count of three, the pain and sharp cracking sounds began. And the yelling.

“Ahhrgghhh,” he screamed.

His sidekick, Burnaby Q. Orbax, explained before the stunt that the previous Guinness World Record in this very specific activity — also broken by Klopek, in fact — of 26 animal traps in one minute.

So “in order to do all 38, ladies and gentlemen, he needs to do one trap every 1.3 seconds,” Orbax said.

The pair will be performing their pain-inducing, mind-boggling and squirm-inducing stunts — including one more animal trap per night — at Playland’s Fright Nights every evening until Hallowe’en night.

Orbax touted the duo as "Canada's most extreme Guinness World Record-breakers,” on stage at the event.

Klopek, meanwhile, nursed his visibly bruised fingers, black with damage. This was no gimmick, nor did he leave unscathed.

Did he have any regrets, Metro asked.