Arghhh: Man breaks fingers-slammed-in-leghold-traps world record (VIDEO)

Bizarre sideshow stunt just the latest oddity from squirm-inducing Fright Nights performers at Playland until Hallowe’en.

"Sweet Pepper," of the sideshow duo The Monsters of Schlock, sticks his hand into a small animal trap during an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for having the most number of animal traps set on the human body in one minute, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday October 25, 2016. He set 36 raccoon traps and two coyote traps on his hands and arms in less than one minute. The duo are performing at Fright Nights at Playland for the Halloween season.

For a man about to willingly plunge his fingers in 38 leghold-style animal traps, the stuntman known as Sweet Pepper Klopek’s voice was surprisingly, well, mousey.

“It's going to hurt, everybody,” he intoned meekly, before mustering a little more bravado as he jumped from the stage and readied for the stunt.

On the count of three, the pain and sharp cracking sounds began. And the yelling.

“Ahhrgghhh,” he screamed.

His sidekick, Burnaby Q. Orbax, explained before the stunt that the previous Guinness World Record in this very specific activity — also broken by Klopek, in fact — of 26 animal traps in one minute.

So “in order to do all 38, ladies and gentlemen, he needs to do one trap every 1.3 seconds,” Orbax said.

The pair will be performing their pain-inducing, mind-boggling and squirm-inducing stunts — including one more animal trap per night — at Playland’s Fright Nights every evening until Hallowe’en night.

Fright Nights at Playland's featured performer Sweet Pepper Klopek sets a world record for most animal traps snapped on his body — 38 in less than a minute — as his partner-in-crime Burnaby Q. Orbax documented the accomplishment in Vancouver on Tue

Orbax touted the duo as "Canada's most extreme Guinness World Record-breakers,” on stage at the event.

Klopek, meanwhile, nursed his visibly bruised fingers, black with damage. This was no gimmick, nor did he leave unscathed.

Did he have any regrets, Metro asked.

“Never,” he replied, “except for putting my hands in all these traps.”

