Investment needed to offset worsening B.C. young children's wellbeing: researchers

As child poverty in British Columbia climbs, kids are reaching school age more vulnerable than anytime in the past 15 years, a new University of B.C. report has found.

One in every three B.C. children now enters Kindergarten under-performing on a childhood wellbeing index developed by the university’s Human Early Learning Partnership, the Early Development Instrument (EDI).

“We’ve tried to understand how children are doing,” explained UBC school of population and public health researcher Martin Guhn in a phone interview, “and what the context factors are related to their health, wellbeing, and vulnerability.

“Historically, people looked at IQ or language development. But with the EDI, we tried to be more broad and holistic.”

To achieve that, HELP relied on questionnaires Kindergarten teachers across the province fill out for each student every February. The teachers are asked to rate each child based on their physical health, social skills, emotional maturity, language development and communication abilities.

The results of this year’s report: roughly 14,000 British Columbia kids — 32.2 per cent of children — are deemed vulnerable in at least one of EDI’s wellbeing measurements when they reach elementary school. A decade ago, it stood at less than 30 per cent, he said.

“It has slowly crept up,” Guhn warned. But he added that not all the indicators were negative; B.C. kids’ literacy and numeracy have improved. Instead, teachers are reporting worsening aggressive and hyperactive behaviours among six-year-olds.

He said that there’s no single cause, but researchers believe it may be linked to everything from sugary and fatty diets to plastics and lead in the environment, and a lack of physical activity and outdoor playtime.

“None by themselves can explain the shift we’ve been seeing,” he cautioned.

The findings don’t surprise one B.C. organization that’s followed the EDI closely over recent years.

“Children seem to be having an increase in challenges around social and emotional development and their ability to self-regulate,” said Joanne Schroeder, executive director of the Comox Valley Child Development Association, who also noted an observable rise in childhood anxiety. “Generally as a population, we’re more stressed and anxious, and our kids are certainly reflecting that.”

She attributed the problem to several factors, including parents overprotecting kids — “bubble-wrapped children,” she quipped, “protected from confusion, disappointment and mud puddles” — but also said high levels of child poverty in B.C. are a major factor in children’s wellbeing.

“The stress of living in poverty is not good for kids’ development,” she said. “Many families with young children are working long hours to balance child care and shift work.

“We definitely need increased public investment in early childhood development, and in child care in particular, and also early childhood services which are a bit fragmented.”

Another organization that’s relied heavily on the HELP’s measurement tool is the United Way of the Lower Mainland, which has funded a number of projects to test out the findings on the ground — and better target the services the fund to neighbourhoods with higher vulnerability.

Jeff Calbrick, the charity’s vice president of community impact and investment, told Metro that HELP has been a “really instrumental partner” in their work, and particularly important as children’s wellbeing worsens in B.C.

“As much as the data is concerning, to have this world-recognized thought-leader in our backyard has been just invaluable,” he said in a phone interview. “They shine a light on these issues — and give us information that we have to act on.