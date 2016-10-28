Remembering all the souls at a Vancouver graveyard

For many, Hallowe’en is a time of costume parties, fake blood, scary movies and pumpkin carving.

But a unique Vancouver event provides a place for those looking for a more contemplative experience and a return to the holiday’s origins as a time to remember loved ones who are no longer with us.

“This year we noticed that in early September people started phoning and asking when it would be. We knew this had become a tradition for many people,” said Paula Jardines, artist in residence at Mountain View Cemetery and one of the organizers of the annual All Souls event.

“A lot of young families come here, it’s a good way for families to introduce the idea of mortality to children, and a way to remember our ancestors: our grandparents, our great-grandparents.”

All Souls has been running for 12 years on the grounds of the cemetery. Artists volunteer to build shrines, which the public can add to with memorials or messages they have made.

This year for the first time the event will provide a special place for those mourning victims of suicide.

“I think that it’s a kind of death that is a silent and complicated death for people.

We wanted to give people a place to grieve that,” Jardine said.

“We’ve had such a positive response when we’ve said out loud to people, we’re going to have a shine for suicide this year, and just the relief on the faces of some people to know that there is going to be a place for them.”

A shrine remembering murdered and missing indigenous women will return to the event. This year organizers have added dreamcatchers to remember children who died in residential schools.

“We are nationally involved in a conversation about our past, and a past that many of us really didn’t get,” Jardine said. “We didn’t realize how it is a part of us. I feel like there is a greater need for the public at large to acknowledge these parts of our lives together.”

The main memorial-making event happens on Saturday, Oct. 29, but there will be events continuing until Nov. 2, including a Chinese harp performance on Oct. 31 and a procession led by a Balkan brass band on Nov. 1. For more information, visit nightforallsouls.com.