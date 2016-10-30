Saskatchewan mom’s search for missing daughter brings her to Vancouver

A Saskatchewan mother is searching the streets of Vancouver for her missing teenage daughter, Mekayla Bali, who disappeared earlier this year.

According to RCMP, Bali, 17, was last seen April 12 at a bus depot in her hometown of Yorkton, Sask. – staff say she did not board a bus there – after leaving school early that day.

She also visited a Tim Horton’s twice and a pawn shop that morning.

Police and her family have spent months in search of Bali, but have not been able to track her down nor identify a person of interest who may have been with her at the time.

The long, painful search has brought Mekayla’s mom, Paula Bali, to Vancouver three times this month after the family received several promising tips she may have been spotted near Granville Street and St. Paul’s Hospital in downtown Vancouver and around Metrotown in Burnaby.

“There have been tips that have very consistently been coming in from this area,” Paula told Metro.

She hopes Metro Vancouver residents can help find her daughter.

“When we went to school to pick her up and she wasn’t there, my heart fell to my shoes because this isn’t anything like my daughter has ever done before,” Paula said. “She’s had zero contact with anyone. She hasn’t contacted her friends, never used her debit card, never used her phone, has never been online as far as [police] can tell. Just nothing. It’s honestly a mystery. I need to make sure that she is OK.”

Paula has been putting up missing posters around the Lower Mainland and stopping strangers to show them pictures of her daughter.

Paula said she’s been heartened by people’s kindness and willingness to take time out of their commutes to speak to her but her efforts have yet to find Mekayla.

Not knowing what happened to her has devastated the Bali family, especially Mekayla’s younger brother, 9, and sister, 8.

“I would say that’s probably the most difficult part of her disappearance, helping her brother and sister cope with a situation I can’t even understand, never mind having them be able to process. I don’t have any answers,” Paula said. “Every special occasion that goes by is devastating. We don’t celebrate birthdays anymore. We didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving. We’re just really focused on what happened to her.”

Mekayla Bali is described as a 17-year-old white female, approximately five-foot-two and 114 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses and a teal infinity scarf.

A person of interest she was seen with in Yorkton, Sask., is described as a male between 40 and 50 years old, between five-foot-10 and six-foot-two, with a stocky, medium build and muscular arms.

He had dark hair and was wearing a dark navy vest jacket.

He has a tattoo of a cross with flames below his left elbow and a scratch below his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

People with tips can also call the Missing Children Society of Canada at 1-800-661-6160 or visit a website the family created at www.bringmekaylabalihome.com.