Halloween map shows Lower Mainland hot spots for trick-or-treating

Not sure how much candy to stock up for trick-or-treaters? Don’t know which neighbourhood will be the busiest on Halloween night? There’s a map for that.

Vancouver-based data analytics company MountainMath has created several maps to take the guess work out of trick-or treating this year, whether you are trick or treating or handing out candy this year.

East Vancouver neighbourhoods, including Mount Pleasant, Fraserview, and Sunset will likely be hot spots for trick-or-treating, according to a map, created by MountainMath founder, Jens von Bergmann. Those neighbourhoods have the densest population of children per kilometre between the ages of five and 14.

Meanwhile, Surrey residents and those handing out candy in Vancouver’s Dunbar and Sunset neighbourhoods will be hit hardest by trick-or-treaters, based on the ratio of children to homes.

But numbers can’t take everything into account, the mathematician admitted.

“The map doesn’t take everything into consideration. Things like how well houses are decorated. Some places have amazing decorations year after year and attract kids from the surrounding area,” said von Bergmann.

The maps on CensusMapper use 2006 and 2011 census data and moves everything five years forward to create a more accurate picture of what Metro Vancouver’s neighbourhoods in 2016 look like.

Overall, the number of children has increased in Surrey and decreased in Vancouver, said von Bergmann.

While the maps are meant to help parents decide where to take their children trick-or-treating, von Bergmann hopes people support their own neighbourhood too.

“I also hope people trick or treat in their own neighbourhood because it’s a great community thing to do.”

The maps can prove interesting for mathematicians, demographers, and even the casual observer, he said.

“For me, its more of a thing where I’m also looking at it with the perspective of curiosity – just where in Metro Vancouver the kids live?”

More changes will likely show up in the yet-to-be-released 2016 census data, including a population boom in the Olympic Village area, he said. In 2011, developers were still struggling to convince people to buy condos in the neighbourhood. That is no longer the case.

“[Olympic Village] is an area that has changed alot. It has a lot more kids now.”

That trend falls in line with another pattern von Bergmann and housing experts see.

“Our model shows that single family neighbourhoods will continue to decline. Young families can’t afford [it] anymore,” he said.

“More and more [families] are moving into the townhouse and low-rise type of setting. I think that is something we will probably see more often in the new data.”