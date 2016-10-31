Halloween rekindles firework-ban debate among Lower Mainland cities

It’s time to ban the sale and use of fireworks in the Lower Mainland, according some residents and politicians but at least one fire department says an outright ban would not make Halloween any safer.

Many municipalities in Metro Vancouver ban the sale of fireworks during Halloween, but Vancouver has a permit system that allows the sale, purchase, and use of fireworks from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31. The city implemented these rules in 2008 and its fire department has since seen a more than 50 per cent drop in firework-related calls.

“In 2007 we had 41 firework-related calls and we have seen a steady decline since then. Last year we had 16 [calls],” said Jonathan Gormick, spokesperson for Vancouver’s Fire and Rescue Services.

“It’s hard to deny the relationship of our call volume and the implementation of a permit system.”

Vancouver has had a quiet week so far, with only one confirmed call related to fireworks, according to Gormick.

But it has been a different story for Surrey, a city that bans both the sale and use of fireworks.

“But this weekend there were some very heavy duty fireworks going off – I liken them to bombs going off in the neighbourhood,” said Liz Walters president of the Newton Community Association.

“We have trick-or-treaters out there. The kids are terrified. I was worried about the safety of the kids.”

The city confiscated $100,000 worth of fireworks and firecrackers over a two-day period last week, according to a written release.

Walters believes some Surrey residents are not following the city’s bylaws on fireworks because they are confused about what is and is not allowed. A region-wide ban would solve that issue, she said.

“Education is key and people purchase [fireworks] across boundaries and bring them into areas where they are banned. So it leads to confusion.”

A region-wide ban would also help cities manage their relationship with firework vendors, said Burnaby city councillor Sav Dhaliwal.

“It would be better if all vendors are treated the same way. We would definitely support a region-wide ban,” he said.

This is the first year Burnaby residents must abide to a new bylaw that bans the sale of fireworks. Residents are still allowed to set off fireworks, however.

Burnaby used to have a permit system similar to Vancouver but cancelled it because enforcement proved difficult, said Dhaliwal.

“It’s a lot of work that needs to be done for a very short period of time and our experience was such that some businesses did not really follow the bylaws properly, like the signage bylaw, the way they stored the fireworks.”

But bylaw enforcement is preferable to driving the firework market underground or online, said Gormick. A ban would make it even more difficult for authorities to prevent fireworks from getting into the hands of children, for example, he said.

“I think a ban would drive the acquisition of fireworks underground and online,” he said.