Kwantlen brewmaster grad wins gold at BC Beer Awards

An alumnus of B.C.’s first multi-year beer diploma is hopping with joy after winning gold for one of her brews this month.

And unlike the Clover India Pale Ale that earned the 30-year old head brewer at Surrey’s Big Ridge Brewing, Ashley Brooks isn’t bitter in the slightest.

Her beer, however, is. It’s 65 IBU (International Bitterness Units) and a tipsy 6.5 per cent alcohol by volume.

“I was pretty ecstatic,” she told Metro in a phone interview about learning one of her brews had been shortlisted prior to the Oct. 15 awards. “I was wracking my brain to find out which of my submissions it was going to be for!”

She described her winning IPA, brewed using English malts as having a “nice backbone from the West Coast hops that we use,” with notes of pine and grapefruit. Brooks beat 16 other submissions in the English Pale Ale category, topping second-place Nelson Brewing and Strathcona in third.

“We have such a great craft beer community in the Lower Mainland,” she said. “I love coming up with new ideas.

“You’re constantly trying different beer styles, seeing what’s working for people, and talking to other brewers … It’s great to have comrades to help out; the brewing community is nice like that.”

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) started offering its two-year diploma in Brewing and Brewery Operations at its Langley campus in 2014.

Brooks, part of the first graduating class, said the program’s simultaneous work placement — which she completed at Yaletown Brewing — helped her land the head brewer position at Big Ridge, a Surrey brewpub that became the city’s first in 1999.

“I learned a lot of the science behind brewing at KPU with hands-on experience as well,” she said. “Being in the brewery setting at the same time and getting that responsibility and more experience tracking fermentation really helped get me the head brewing position before I even graduated.”

It’s not Brooks’ first award, either. Earlier this year, Big Ridge’s 152 Lager won silver medal for Light Standard beer at the Vancouver International Craft Beer Awards.

“It’s exciting to see this level of success from our first cohort of brewing grads,” said Kwantlen science and horticulture dean Betty Worobec in a statement.

Other alumni of the program have also found jobs at some of the region’s top craft breweries, including 2016 BC Beer Award-winners Parallel 49, R&B Brewing, Main Street Brewing, Red Truck, Yellow Dog and Central City Brewers.