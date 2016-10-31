Vancouver Coastal Health applies for 2 more supervised injection sites

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) has submitted applications to Health Canada to open two new supervised injection sites in Vancouver in the midst of an overdose crisis.

The proposed supervised injection sites are located at the Downtown Eastside Mental Health and Substance Use Drop-In Centre (528 Powell Street) and the Heatley Integrated Health Centre (330 Heatley Street).

"The evidence is clear that supervised consumption services reduce transmision of diseases and help to connect peopel to healthcare services," said B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake.

"In the face of the current public health emergency, what is even more critical is the fact that more than three million injections have been done at Insite in the last 13 years and not one person has died of an overdose there."

Insite, Canada's first supervised injection site, was opened in 2003 in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

So far this year, 110 people have died from illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver (as of Sept. 30, 2016). In B.C., that number jumps to 555 deaths.

The proposed new supervised injection services have written support from Lake, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Morris, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Perry Kendall, Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, and Vancouver police chief Adam Palmer.