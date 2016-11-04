Amnesty report links B.C. resource sector to violence against Indigenous women

A new report from Amnesty International called on the Canadian government to slow the pace of new resource and energy projects — in order to reduce their contribution to violence against Indigenous women in British Columbia’s north.

The human rights giant’s study, released Thursday, interviewed organizations throughout the province’s resource-intensive north to document what it argued were links between violence and transient industrial workers.

“Oil and gas, hydroelectric projects, coal and logging are bringing tremendous monetary wealth to north-east B.C.,” said report author Jacqueline Hansen, Amnesty women’s rights campaigner, at a Vancouver press conference. “There are unintended, serious consequences of the resource economy in north-east B.C. that serve to further increase the risk that Indigenous women and girls will experience violence.”

Among the impacts of the boom-and-bust economic cycle, she said, are rising housing and grocery prices that accompany development. It has led to housing insecurity, which can trap low-earning women in abusive relationships by making it unaffordable to escape.

Additionally, she heard from social workers and women interviewed for the report, the influx of employees with few local connections, often young men isolated from their own families and working very “challenging” hours and jobs, has increased the risk to women and local crime rates.

“With long periods of time spent away from home … workers may blow off steam in their off hours by binge drinking and using drugs, both of which serve to increase a woman's risk of experiencing violence,” she said.

One woman at the press conference knows the threat well from her own experience.



Helen Knott, a 28-year-old Prophet River social worker, said she was once sexually assaulted by a group of men who she alleged were transient workers in the local resource industry.

“Those kinds of events don't just end there,” she said. “They have psychological, spiritual and mental impacts that go on.

“Over the past two decades, I've watched Fort St. John and the Peace River region change dramatically … Violence in its many forms accompanies rapid growth in an oil- and gas-based region.”

Recently, she recounted, she was driving back into Fort St. John and saw a young Native woman barefoot outside town. She learned she was a sex worker and had been abandoned outside the city limits.

“I learned that leaving women on the side of the road outside town is a common practice outside Fort St. John,” she said. “It terrifies me knowing that these kinds of things happen in our small community, in our small region.”

Another northern B.C. Indigenous resident, Cree activist and Fort St. John Women Warriors co-founder Connie Greyeyes, said the link between industrial developments and violence is real, but that it’s also exacerbated by the gradual “erosion” in traditional culture and knowledge among First Nations people.

“Many of the women who went missing or were murdered were my friends,” she said. “(They) were real women, women in my life, women who are valued and missed terribly.





“In a community like Fort St. John, back then you knew everyone, their parents and where they lived. It's not like that now. So many transient workers (are) coming in and out of the city.”