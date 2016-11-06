One cyclist dead, others injured following crash with car in Richmond, B.C.
A 33-year-old man from Vancouver was declared dead at the scene, while two cyclists were taken to hospital and three others suffered minor injuries.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RICHMOND, B.C. - Police say a man is dead after a car crashed into a group of cyclists in Richmond, B.C.
Richmond RCMP say a group of six cyclists was travelling along River Road when they were hit.
A 33-year-old man from Vancouver was declared dead at the scene, while two cyclists were taken to hospital and three others suffered minor injuries.
Police say a 39-year-old man is listed in critical condition and a 46-year-old man is listed in serious condition.
They say the 19-year-old man who was driving the car stayed at the crash scene and is co-operating with police.
Cpl. Dennis Hwang with Richmond RCMP says it's too early to tell what contributed to the crash, but it appears that the cyclists were all wearing helmets.
“This was a very difficult scene for our officers to investigate,” Hwang says. “To put it into some perspective, the carbon fibre frame and forks on one of the bikes was snapped in multiple places like twigs or match sticks.”