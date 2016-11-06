One cyclist dead, others injured following crash with car in Richmond, B.C.

RICHMOND, B.C. - Police say a man is dead after a car crashed into a group of cyclists in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP say a group of six cyclists was travelling along River Road when they were hit.

A 33-year-old man from Vancouver was declared dead at the scene, while two cyclists were taken to hospital and three others suffered minor injuries.

Police say a 39-year-old man is listed in critical condition and a 46-year-old man is listed in serious condition.

They say the 19-year-old man who was driving the car stayed at the crash scene and is co-operating with police.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang with Richmond RCMP says it's too early to tell what contributed to the crash, but it appears that the cyclists were all wearing helmets.