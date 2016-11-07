B.C. tightens camping reservation rules to prevent reselling

The province is rejigging B.C.’s campsite reservation system in an attempt to respond to complaints about reservation reselling and intentional overbooking — including cutting the total number of days campers can reserve in some campgrounds.

There were 46 attempts to resell Discover Camping reservations in 2016, and while overbooking only represented one per cent of all reservations that year, it is increasing, according to the Ministry of Environment.

While people used to be able to book a campsite for 14 days at a time, that will now be cut down to seven days in five busy campgrounds: Martha Creek near Revelstoke, Mount Fernie, Porteau Cove between Lions Bay and Squamish, Loveland Bay near Campbell River and Ellison near Vernon.

In an attempt to slow down the rush of bookings on the first day the reservation system opens, campers will be able to make reservations four months before a campground’s first reservable date. Campers will have to check when each campground opens, although many open in mid-May.

To try to prevent reservation holders from transferring their reservation to someone else, campers will now be required to give one or two permit holder names when they reserve online, and at least one of those permit holders will need to be staying at the campsite.