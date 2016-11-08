Canadians head to the United States to get out the vote

Would it be weird if a mild-mannered American knocked on your door during a Canadian election, urging you to vote for the Liberals, Conservatives or NDP?

That’s what 32-year-old Vancouver resident Glyn Lewis will be doing today in the battleground state of Pennsylvania as a volunteer for Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“At this point it’s almost entirely knocking on doors,” Lewis said.

“People from around the country and around the world are calling in, so what’s important at this point is to make that face to face connection and to really confirm that they know where that polling location is and to get out and vote tomorrow.”

While Canada’s election laws prohibit anyone who is not a permanent resident or Canadian citizen from getting involved in an election, including encouraging Canadians to vote or not vote for a particular candidate, it’s legal in the U.S. as long as the campaigners are unpaid volunteers who have paid their own travel costs.

Lewis first headed south to volunteer for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. The issues that galvanized him at that time were climate change and the environment, and volunteering for the campaign was appealing because of the global impact American leadership could have.

This time, “it’s more about stopping (Donald) Trump,” Lewis said.

“I think he’s legitimately dangerous, I think he’s mentally unwell, and giving a person like that this much power is a recipe for disaster.”

Lewis has been campaigning in a predominantly African American neighbourhood in Philadelphia, where support for Clinton is strong. He’s received a warm welcome, he said.

“I ran into a woman (on my break) and she saw my button, she said, “You’re here door knocking, where are you from?’” Lewis recounted. “She said, “Where in Canada do you live? Because if Trump wins, I’m coming to live with you.’”

Today, Lewis and his fellow volunteers will be focused on keeping up morale at polling stations. Because Pennsylvania only allows early voting through absentee ballots — not early polling places — lines at voting places are anticipated to be very long.

There has been concern that a rollback of voting rights in several states, and an overall reduction in polling places, will play a part in suppressing votes, especially in minority communities.

“We’re going to have poll watchers out, there’s going to be lots of lawyers out tomorrow,” Lewis said.