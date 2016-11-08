Driver behind deadly Oak Street crash clocked 143 km/h: police

Ken Chung, the 35-year-old Audi driver who survived a fatal 2015 crash near Oakridge Centre, was speeding up Oak Street at 143 km/h, Vancouver police alleged Tuesday, nearly three times the speed limit.

If he’s convicted, the Richmond resident could spend up to 14 years in jail over the Nov. 14, 2015 crash on Oak Street, after the Crown approved charges of dangerous driving causing death this week.

The Vancouver Police Department revealed that Chung, who was merely treated for “minor wounds” after the deadly incident, was speeding northbound in the 50 km/h zone when he t-boned the car of the 68-year-old victim.

The victim, who has not been named, was turning left in the intersection of 41st Avenue and Oak Street. It was 9 a.m. on a Saturday, and he was mere blocks from arriving at his workplace, Oakridge Centre mall.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Montague said at the time that the crash was “horrific” for the victim’s family as well as for officers.