Lasqueti Island named clean energy community of year for solar projects

Rain’s in the forecast all week on the B.C. coast, but that didn’t stop off-the-grid Lasqueti Island from basking in the sun Monday.

That’s because the northern Gulf Islands community of 425 people — which has relied on generators for years — won Clean Energy BC’s Community of the Year award for turning its school and health clinic solar-powered.



“You don’t always have to look to the big cities to find leadership on renewable power,” said the renewable energy industry association’s executive director, Paul Kariya, in a statement. “Thanks to the ‘free fuel’ provided by the sun, tiny Lasqueti Island will save its school district $400,000 over the life of this project.”

The recognition came during this week’s annual conference of Clean Energy BC, which is marking its 25th anniversary for “leadership in fighting climate change and reducing fossil-fuel dependence.”

Lasqueti Island, which can be reached by ferry from near Parksville, B.C., earned its nod thanks to efforts to cut the community’s two-room schoolhouse’s reliance on generator power — and onto photovoltaic solar panels.

Local parent Doug Hopwood helped spearhead a fundraising campaign alongside False Bay School’s head teacher, Reid Wilson, and “dozens of students,” the statement noted.

“The young people of our community … have held this dream and carried it forward since they set off on a fundraising hike all the way back in 2009,” Wilson said upon receiving the award, according to the statement.

The effort led to the installation of a five-panel solar array at the school this spring, totalling 42 kilowatts, thanks to which the school hopes to save 10,000 litres of fuel from its generator a year — a nearly two-thirds reduction in fossil fuel consumption.

Clean Energy BC estimated the initiative has reduced carbon emissions by 28 tonnes every year.