Like watching "the apocalypse:" Vancouverites track American election with trepidation

As the American election continued to be too close to call Tuesday evening, election-watchers in Vancouver expressed equal parts hope and fear as this most unusual campaign drew to a close.

“It’s an embarrassing election, it’s like watching a reality TV show,” said Julie Turley, an American originally from Memphis, Tennessee who has lived in Vancouver for five years. Along with around 270 others, she had gathered at an election-night party hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Canada at the Hotel Vancouver.

“It can be like the real housewives, they way they talk to each other is the way people talk to each other on reality TV.”

Turley voted for Hillary Clinton, but her husband is a Trump supporter. “Our house is divided,” she joked.

And if Trump wins?

“Hopefully he’ll surround himself with some good people,” she said. “No matter who wins, I hope that person can step up and really unite everybody.”

Olivia Roberts, a 19-year-old Simon Fraser University student, was less sanguine, saying she was at the party “to watch the apocalypse.”

“I’m anxious,” she said, referring to Donald Trump’s misogynistic comments and stance on abortion.

Canadians have been watching this election much more closely than other recent American elections, said Mario Conseco, vice president of public affairs for Vancouver polling firm Insights West.