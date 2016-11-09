‘There's lots of us who have brought people back,' says Vancouver overdose rescuer

Hugh Lampkin insisted he’s no hero.

“There's lots of us who have brought people back,” he told Metro on Wednesday, as he prepared to train hundreds of people how to save lives with naloxone, an anti-overdose injection. “One fellow I know in Surrey has used his naloxone 90-something times.

“I’ve just done about 20. I'd say definitely 50 per cent of them probably wouldn't have made it otherwise.”

Lampkin, a member of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU), was one of a handful of experienced volunteer trainers who’s shared knowledge with a growing number of Vancouverites lining up to attend naloxone trainings — amidst a fentanyl overdose crisis that’s already taken more than 500 lives across B.C. this year.

He remembers his first life saved.

“The first time I did it was about 2012,” Lampkin recalled. “Naloxone wasn't in (most people’s) vocabulary at the time, but we had some we'd brought back from a conference we went to from street nurses.”

Late one night four years ago, he said, someone ran into VANDU’s East Hastings Street office to report an overdose up the street. The victim had no pulse.

“I ran over and the person was flat-lined,” he said. Lampkin ran back to VANDU, grabbed some naloxone, administered it and performed CPR. By the time the first responders arrived, the victim was breathing again but still unconscious.

“He was alive,” he said. “It felt really good.

“The next day he came back for his shoes which had fallen off. He thanked me and I gave him back his shoes.”

Lampkin is one of a cast of dozens of unsung heroes of B.C.’s addiction crisis. At Wednesday’s training near Oppenheimer Park — organized by VANDU, the city, and Vancouver Coastal Health — another VANDU member recalled the first time she saved a life.

“I’ve saved just one,” said Samona Marsh bashfully — someone she knew in the homeless tent city at 58 West Hastings St. But after she administered three naloxone shots, she started to question her confidence, despite having been trained.

“I thought he was dead,” she said. “But you can't give up, right?