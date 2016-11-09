Vancouver mayor ‘concerned’ federal ocean plan tied to pipeline approval

The best way to prevent oil spills on Canada’s west coast is to restrict tanker traffic, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said a day after the federal government announced its ocean protection plan.

Environmental advocates from groups like Stand.earth and West Coast Environmental Law have said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s $1.5-billion plan potentially paves the way for Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to be approved by government.

Few details have been revealed but the plan includes spending over five years to create a marine safety system, restore ocean ecoystems, strengthen the Canadian Coast Guard, crack down in industry pollution and research new methods to clean up oil spills.

It does not include a ban on oil tankers off the West Coast.

“I’m very concerned that a potential approval for Kinder Morgan is tied to the latest announcements about oil spill response,” Robertson, an outspoken opponent of the project, said Tuesday. “Obviously, the best way to prevent oil spills is not to multiply the number of oil tankers coming through Vancouver by seven times.”

The mayor said the Liberals’ plan is an improvement over the “pathetic response historically” to west coast oil spills and agreed more resources are needed, but said he hopes the new funding for response doesn’t indicate the government is planning to say yes to the proposed $6.8-billion pipeline by Dec. 16.

“Prevention and being proactive is a far superior approach to ensure we don’t’ have a massive oil spill in Vancouver, and that means saying no to the Kinder Morgan pipeline,” he said. “I’m hopeful [Ottawa] is listening, they’re respecting First Nations here on the West Coast and they will realize the National Energy Board process was a disaster and fraudulent and cannot be relied upon for recommending this being approved.”

Robertson made his comments during a press conference on the city’s sandbagging program to protect low-lying areas from flooding related to rising sea levels.

“We’re sandbagging here along the Spanish Banks to protect our coastline from sea levels rise caused by climate change, which is caused by fossil fuels,” he said. “So there’s a direct connection between increasing the export of fossil fuels with oil tankers and the sea level rising. I hope that our federal government will connect the dots.”