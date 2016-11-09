Vancouver sandbags beaches ahead of king tides

The sandbags are up around Vancouver’s beaches as the city prepares for king tides next week.

Mayor Gregor Robertson said the city now sandbags low-lying areas along the Spanish Banks twice a year – when tides are most intense and sea levels rise – since intense flooding in 2012 caused damage to homes in West Point Grey, damaged the seawall at Stanley Park and contaminated Kitsilano pool with salt water.

While king tides are naturally occurring and don’t cause a problem most of the time, the risk of floods significantly increase when they coincide with heavy winds and rain.

“In 2012 we saw major flooding here at Locarno beach … we saw lots of damage that year and since then we’ve taken efforts to make sure we’re protecting our shoreline,” said Robertson, as the last of 3,500 sandbags were put in place at Locarno beach on Tuesday.

Jerry Dobrovolny, the city’s general manager of engineering, said the $45,000 sandbagging operation is a temporary response until city council formulates a long-term plan to mitigate the impacts of climate change on rising sea levels.

“Climate change is real and its affecting us on an annual basis,” he said. “What was once a very rare, occasional event is becoming now a regular occurrence and that’s why we’ve started to take a number of precautions related to climate change.”

Dobrovolny urged residents to make sure drains on and near their property are clear of leaves, saying that clogged drainage caused most of the land-based flooding the city sees in the winter months.

Last week, city council indicated it was willing to move ahead with one project next year to raise a portion of NW Marine Drive by adding three inches of asphalt near the Sasamat intersection, which would replace the sandbagging done each year.

Long-term the city is looking into a $800-million sea gate to protect False Creek from rising sea levels and a network of potential dikes and levees.

“Effectively, billions of dollars will need to be spent to protect the coastline of the city and protect everything that is at risk of sea level rise,” said Robertson. “You’d see tens of billions of dollars of land and assets lost if we were to abandon the low-lying areas so we’ll be looking for solution to build up and protect our low-lying areas in the years to come. The sooner we start, the better.”