Words are weapons: Vancouver battle rap emerging from the ground up

In the region’s underground music scene, it’s hard to say if there’s anything more niche than battle rap.

Every month “battle rappers” – musicians and artists who write typically four and a half minutes’ worth of rhymes specifically to badger, belittle, and beat down their opponents live on stage in a no-holds barred a cappella war of words – compete around Metro Vancouver.

Mike Simpson of Smoked Out Battles – Surrey’s leading battle rap organization – said the shows have been steadily growing through the years and anticipates that trend to continue, it’s just about getting the right exposure.

“While battle rap and mainstream hip-hop share the same roots, the way they’ve evolved separately is fantastic,” he said. “A lot of people who don’t like hip-hop end up liking battle rap.”

Each event, he said, brings in more than 100 attendees, but online is where they find most of their audience with well-known battle rappers amassing more than 1-million views on YouTube per battle.

Typically, an event features several one-on-one battles of rookies and veterans of the craft looking to build their name. After having proved themselves, several artists such as Vancouver’s own Illipsis and Calgary’s Sketch Menace, can find themselves competing on a world stage on either King of the Dot, Don’t Flop, or URL, three of the top battle rap organizations around the globe.

But it’s far from a full-time job for most people involved. It’s a passion project put together each and every event purely for the love of the art.

“It’s a subculture and there’s not a ton of money involved,” Simpson said. “Basically we do it because we love it, and if you don’t then there’s not much point.”

La Sparka, a former battler turned Vancouver’s rep and host for King of the Dot, Canada’s largest battle rap league, said battling has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

“It started by who thought they could rap better, then they met in the park. Eventually people started to organize it,” he said.

This organizing of talent has taken battle rappers from street corners and parks to stages, and with some more time they hope to reach new heights.