LNG project could threaten young salmon more than previously thought: study

Young salmon in Canada’s second biggest watershed for the species may suffer more from the nearby Pacific North West LNG project than previously thought, according to a new Simon Fraser University (SFU) study.

The Skeena River in northern B.C. serves as a stopover point for juvenile salmon migrating from their freshwater birthplace to the Pacific Ocean.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) previously stated that young salmon spend a brief amount of time in the Skeena River estuary as they migrate to the ocean but SFU biology professor Jonathan Moore found that some salmon spent as many as several months in the estuary.

“The environmental assessment stated that young salmon were just passing through the estuary, but this statement wasn’t based on data,” said Moore, the lead author of the study.

“We discovered the opposite. Young salmon were rearing for weeks to months.”

The discovery fills a key “scientific gap” in understanding the environmental risks – a gap that the PNW LNG’s environmental assessment neglected to address, he said.

Moore, and a team of researchers measured isotope levels in salmon to determine how long they stayed in the Skeena River estuary. The study’s results show that 75 per cent of chinook in the study stayed in the estuary for more than three weeks to feed.

“The species that hung out there the longest were Chinook salmon and that’s important because other studies have found that they are […] particular sensitive to changes in habitat,” said Moore, who teaches at SFU’s School of Resource and Environmental Management.

Moore collected over 250 samples of chinook, pink, chum, sockeye, and coho salmon in this study.

Researchers have found that in general, the bigger the fish, the higher chance it has of surviving in the ocean. This suggests that estuaries are “critical habitats for juvenile Chinook salmon,” the study stated.

A large industrial project like PNW LNG could drastically change the landscape for salmon in the area, he said.

“[It] can change a lot of different aspects of the habitat ranging from noise to light to turbidity to potential contaminants.”

CEAA did not respond to a draft submission of the study prior to PNW LNG’s approval, according to Moore.