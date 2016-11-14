Shooting of Chinatown taxi passenger likely tied to ‘disagreement’: police

Vancouver police detained two “people of interest” after an early-morning shooting Monday sent a taxicab passenger to hospital in the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

The pair in custody were being questioned but no charges were filed by Metro deadline. But a police spokesman said it appeared the 29-year-old victim and her male co-passenger had been in “an ongoing disagreement” before the suspect fired a gun into the taxi from outside, breaking its rear window.

A Vancouver Police Department spokesman described the incident as "terrifying."



“It looks like there was an altercation between two groups of people in front of the Tim Horton’s at Pender and Abbott,” VPD spokesman Const. Jason Doucette told Metro. “It sounds like it was just verbal at that point, but it appears the people involved in that altercation are the same people involved a short time later in the cab.”