Trump could ‘set back’ but hopefully not derail climate action: Pembina Institute

It was among the least-mentioned issues before Donald Trump’s election upset last Tuesday.

But a Canadian environmental think tank is warning the U.S. election results will have “enormous implications for global efforts to address the climate crisis,” according to a statement from the Pembina Institute.

The environmental think tank is planning an online public forum Tuesday morning moderated by its Vancouver-based climate policy expert Matt Horne.

According to the Institute’s executive director, however, all may not be lost despite Trump’s pledge to cut clean energy subsidies, boost fossil fuel industries and withdraw from international climate agreements.

“There will be setbacks on some issues where we have seen progress in recent years,” said Ed Whittingham in a statement Thursday. “But, as we have seen here in Canada, much progress can still be made at the subnational level.

“We have momentum on our side at all levels of government. Let’s use this election outcome as an opportunity to raise our level of our ambition, and secure more of the North American clean energy investment market as a result.”

Whittingham’s Calgary-based organization, which has offices in Vancouver, will bring together experts Tuesday for an online event “U.S. Election Results: What Do They Mean for Climate, Energy, and Canada?”

In his post-election statement, Whittingham warned Canadians that “the Trump phenomenon could happen here … We must do what we can to ensure that similar ideas are not normalized and allowed to take root in Canada.”

One lesson from the Trump victory for climate policy advocates, he added, is a reminder they must “work hard” to make sure Canada’s own climate and energy policies “do not disproportionately penalize low-income Canadians” and risk further galvanizing them to a “blowback moment” similar to the U.S. election’s.

Featured speakers at the Pembina forum include University of British Columbia political scientist Kathryn Harrison, who is a professor with UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability.

Also speaking are acclaimed New York Times environmental columnist Andrew Revkin, and energy policy expert Greg Dotson of the Washington, D.C.-based think tank Center for American Progress.