A voice for the voiceless: B.C. gets a new representative for children and youth

MLAs tasked with finding a replacement for one of British Columbia’s toughest government watchdog positions say they’ve found the right man — and he can start right away.

An all-party committee of MLAs has recommended that Bernard Richard, who has worked as a lawyer, social worker and politician in New Brunswick, be hired to replace Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond as B.C.’s representative for children and youth.

“There was a lot of concern there was going to be a gap between the end of Mary Ellen’s appointment at the end of November,” said Melanie Mark, NDP critic for children and family development and a member of the committee to find an interim replacement for B.C.’s independent representative for children and youth.

If Richard had not been able to begin the job in November, there would have been a gap of several months until the Legislature sat in February.

“I’m glad that there is now someone who is going to fill her shoes — and someone who comes with credentials.”

Richard has been a municipal and provincial politician in New Brunswick, and held the position of Ombudsman for New Brunswick, which included overseeing rights to information and privacy. He recently led a team of experts to develop a new model for child and family services for the New Brunswick First Nations Chiefs.

He replaces Turpel-Lafond, the representative for the past 10 years. She has been a fearless and forceful critic of government, at times in the face of criticism from those in power who have questioned whether her office should continue to exist. Her latest report focused on the high number of children who have been the victim of sexualized violence while in foster care.

Turpel-Lafond is indigenous, and Richards is not. Given the high proportion of indigenous children in foster care, “people are asking why wasn’t someone indigenous hired,” Mark said. But she said Richards will be supported by Dawn Thomas Wightman, the deputy representative.

“(Wightman) is an indigenous woman who has experience in adoptions who’s been with the office for a number of years, who worked for the Ministry of Children and Families,” Mark said. “The representative is in good hands.”

Mark noted that the Office of the Representative of Children and Youth is currently working on several important reports, including:

· Alex Gervais, an 18-year-old youth in foster care who had been housed in a hotel and jumped out of a window to his death in September 2015.