Vancouver city council passes empty homes tax

Vancouver now has the distinction of being the only city in Canada to levy a tax against property owners who leave apartments and houses empty for more than six months a year.

City council passed the motion on Nov. 16, with NPA councillors Elizabeth Ball, George Affleck and Melissa De Genova voting against the motion.

Coun. Adriane Carr, the sole Green Party councillor, voted along with Vision councillors and Mayor Gregor Robertson to adopt the bylaw, which will levy one per cent of the property’s assessed value if the homeowner cannot prove the home is their principal residence and does not meet a number of exemptions.

Council hopes that the tax will incentivize more property owners to rent out their units and increase the city's rental stock. Vancouver's rental vacancy rate is currently just 0.6 per cent.

Council heard from several owners of second homes who spoke against the tax, saying it would put an unexpected obstacle in their retirement plans to spend equal amounts of time in two places.

Paula Chu told council that she is a Canadian citizen who lives in Bellingham, Washington. After renting out an investment condo in Vancouver for 11 years, she and her husband had made the decision to live in it part time because they are both now retired.

“To our dismay, two weeks after making this decision, we received a letter from you stating there would be a potential penalty,” she said.

The bylaw was passed with an amendment introduced by Coun. Kerry Jang, instructing staff to work with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and other agencies to try to find out how many of Vancouver’s estimated 10,000 empty homes are second homes used regularly by the owner or their family.

Carr said the second home issue is important to consider, but it was “the bathwater” compared to “the baby” — the city’s current extreme level of unaffordability.