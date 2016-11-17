Prolific baby formula thief arrested in $100,000 Vancouver seizure

One alleged prolific criminal is behind bars after Vancouver police seized about $100,000 worth of stolen goods – much of it, in the form of baby formula.

Officers seized about $50,000 worth of baby formula in early November after receiving a tip that large amounts of the product were disappearing from store shelves.

Police allege the mastermind behind the operation was hiring drug addicts to steal product for him. The suspect would then sell the product for triple the price in Asia, where demand for Canadian baby formula is high, according to Detective Const. Doug Fell with Vancouver Police Department’s anti-fencing unit.

Fencing is the act of buying and selling stolen goods.

“What happens here is the mobile fence uses a predatory method,” he told reporters Wednesday.

“This individual would provide [drug addicts] money to get their drug fix, and then they would go and boost for him.”

Police believe the suspect has been operating in Metro Vancouver for about a year, hiring 10 to 20 people a day and gathering over $200,000 worth of stolen product in total. That’s worth about 70 per cent of all stolen baby formula in the region, said Fell.

Officers followed him and saw thieves bring him up to 24 units of baby formula at a time. The suspect stored the stolen goods at a Strathcona residence, according to Fell.

He called the operation, “predatory fencing,” because it preyed on society’s most vulnerable to do the dirty work.

The suspect, who has no criminal history, will face trafficking and counselling-to-commit-offences charges, he said. Other charges are being considered for two other individuals involved in the operation.

This is one of the biggest stashes of stolen retail goods Vancouver police have ever seized and authorities hope this sends a strong message to criminals that this kind of operation is no longer feasible.

“They are not under the radar anymore. We hope there will be a significant drop because we feel this individual had capitalized on a unique market,” said Fell.

Retailers will dispose of all $50,000 worth of seized baby formula because there is no guarantee the product has not been tampered with or was stored in appropriate conditions, said Tony Hunt, London Drug’s general manager of loss prevention.