B.C. indigenous survived European disease with changed DNA: study

Nearly six-in-ten B.C. indigenous people likely died as a result of contact with Europeans, according to a U.S. journal article published Tuesday.

But what surprised University of Illinois academics behind the study — which sequenced the full genes of 25 modern Tsimshian and 25 of their 6,000-year-old ancestors’ remains in the Canadian Museum of History — was that those who survived kept a signature of the tragic “collapse” deep in their DNA.

They discovered that one immunity-related gene had changed from ancient to modern Tsimshian DNA.

"This is the first genome-wide study — where we have population-level data, not just a few individuals — that spans 6,000 years," said University of Illinois anthropology professor Ripan Malhi in a statement.

The 10-author paper is entitled A Time Transect of Exomes From a Native American Population Before and After European Contact. An exome is the whole grouping of genes that contribute to humans’ traits.

The Nature Communications journal paper’s authors used genetics to surmise a 57 per cent decline in Tsimshian population, one of the largest indigenous groups in the province, as recently as the mid-1800s. That was no surprise to members of the two First Nations — Lax Kw'alaams and Metlakatla — who were closely involved at every stage of the research.

“Everybody knows about the smallpox epidemics and variety of other diseases the Europeans brought with them that we had no immunity for,” said Barb Petzelt, Metlakatla First Nation’s treaty co-ordinator and report co-author. “But this study shows that there was a shift in the actual genetics. Using DNA and genetic studies is another tool that corroborates what we’ve been saying all along.”

Amidst decades of controversy over academics studying First Nations without their full consent, she added that the new study wanted to ensure that Tsimshian participants gave their “informed consent” from the get-go, even designing the agreement forms, before providing DNA samples.

“It’s important when you’re developing research ideas to include First Nations in developing your study,” explained Petzelt, who holds an archaeology degree and is a member of the neighbouring Gitxsan nation. “We’re not just subjects of study; we’re people too.