Body of missing New Westminster woman found near Bowen Island

The body of a missing New Westminster woman who was last seen in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood has been found in the waters off Bowen Island, according to police.

New Westminster Police say foul play is not suspected.

A Facebook page dedicated to the search for Florence Leung said the 32-year-old mother of an infant boy was discovered by police on Nov. 15 and her husband was notified.

Details of the find have not been provided and both New Westminster and Vancouver police have not released any information.

Leung had been reported missing by her family on Oct. 25. Her car was located the next day in Stanley Park. New Westminster Police said her family was very concerned about Leung’s disappearance because the mother of a two-year-old baby may be suffering from post-partum depression.

Except for some surveillance video from a Vancouver convenience store, no trace of her was found during an extensive search.

The Facebook post thanks everyone who helped in the search for Leung and asks for privacy for the family.

“Florence, you are missed dearly in our hearts. We believe you are at a better place now watching over us with your loving, caring, and warming heart,” the post concludes.

The Pacific Post Partum Support Society offers help for those feeling sad, anxious or overwhelmed following the birth of a child. Call 604-255-7999, or toll free at 1-855-255-7999. B.C.’s Crisis Centre can be reached at 1-866-661-3311 or 1-800-SUICIDE.