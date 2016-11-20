Whale captivity debate resurfaces as beluga clings to life at Vancouver Aquarium

The debate about whale captivity has resurfaced after a beluga’s death at the Vancouver Aquarium last week and now the Vancouver Park Board chair wants to put the question of keeping cetaceans in aquariums to the public.

Canada’s first beluga conceived and born in captivity, Qila, died Wednesday after a sudden illness. Her mother, Aurora, is the last remaining beluga at the Vancouver Aquarium and is showing similar symptoms, according to the aquarium.

Park board chair Sarah Kirby-Yung says including a question about cetacean captivity on the 2018 civic ballot is an opportunity for the park board to collect concrete data on what people want.

“I think it’s important that we have a good public dialogue on this and that’s the merit behind me suggesting that a question about cetaceans in captivity be put on the 2018 municipal ballot,” she said.

“I think this conversation is an ideological one and a fairly emotional for people.”

What may have been acceptable once upon a time can change and the park board needs to keep tabs on that, she added.

“We used to have orcas at the aquarium back in the day and the public spirit changed – and it may be changing now as it relates to belugas.”

The aquarium is an important part of Vancouver’s tourism landscape and draws more than 1.1 million visitors every year, said Kirby-Yung, who used to be the vice-president of marketing and communications at the not-for-profit.

She plans to put the proposal forward at the next park board meeting but says for now people should focus on sending well wishes to the beluga fighting for its life at the aquarium.

“The focus right now needs to be on sending good wishes to the aquarium and hoping that Aurora recovers.”