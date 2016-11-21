Backpack designed for life on the streets comes to Vancouver

A backpack designed specifically for the homeless and already distributed to 35,000 people in the United States is coming to Vancouver.

A Chicago charity called CityPak and Wolfe Auto Group, a vehicle dealership based in Surrey, have partnered to distribute a total of 750 backpacks in Vancouver and Surrey.

“It’s made of ballistic nylon, it’s very, very weather resistant, and it has features on it that no backpack has ever had,” said Ron Kaplan, the founder of CityPak. The backpack is designed to be rain and theft-resistant, with a strap that can be worn around the wrist or ankle, and loud Velcro closures that would alert the wearer to an attempted theft.

It also has a waterproof pouch for important identification documents, straps on the bottom to hold a blanket or sleeping back, and a poncho that fits into a pocket in the bag.

“Something like this is really precious to me,” said Bruce Austin, who was picking up one of the backpacks at the Union Gospel Mission shelter on Vancouver’s East Hasting Street.

“I can put my clothes and my stuff in this, instead of carrying around in something like this,” he said, showing the reusable shopping tote he had been using.

The backpacks were created by High Sierra, a company that makes hiking backpacks, and are manufactured in China, Kaplan said. He declined to say how much each backpack costs and Tristan Schon, director of marketing for Wolfe Auto Group, said the company did not want to divulge the total amount of the company’s donation.

Kaplan, who has worked for many years in the music industry, said he first got the idea for the backpack after designing a waterproof pouch to use to keep important items in during long cycling trips. He met Mike Hacquard, vice president of Wolfe Auto Group, during a cycling trip in Maui.