Vancouver Canucks recall left-winger Joseph Labate from AHL's Utica Comets
VANCOUVER — Left-winger Joseph Labate was recalled by the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night from their minor-league club.
Labate has 12 goals and 14 assists in 80 games with the Utica Comets over three seasons in the American Hockey League.
The 23-year-old has never played in the NHL and was drafted by Vancouver in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL draft.
The Canucks next play on Wednesday in Phoenix against the Arizona Coyotes.