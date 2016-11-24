B.C. NDP pledge to ban grizzly bear trophy hunting

British Columbia’s New Democrats confirmed Thursday it would ban grizzly bear trophy hunting if the party wins the election in May.

“We’re coming up into an election here people,” B.C. NDP Party Leader John Horgan told reporters.

“I want people to know New Democrats stand united against grizzly bear trophy hunting.”

Licenced hunters in B.C. are currently about to pay an extra $80 for the right to kill one grizzly bear for trophy or food hunting purposes per year, if they win a the permit lottery. In 2014, 3,067 tags were issued and 267 grizzly bears were taken by hunters, according to the B.C. government.

But the NDP is not against hunting in general, Horgan confirmed. His government would consider allowing the hunt to continue for those who want to eat grizzly bear meat.

“Our opinion is if you want to hunt a bear for food, we may be able to make accommodation for that. But when you take that food out of the forest, you’re not taking the head, you’re not taking the claw, you’re not taking the pelt.”

It’s a step in the right direction against the “barbaric” practice of trophy hunting, said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

“Its absolutely barbaric. I would like to think that in 2016 we are at a place where we can look at eco tourism and those kind of opportunities with respect to grizzly bear populations.”

But at least one hunting advocate says killing bears, even grizzlies, is a great way to put food on the table.

“From my personal perspective, it’s great table fare. If the direction is to require people to take out the meat, we support that,” said Jesse Zeman, spokesperson for the B.C. Wildlife Federation.

“Grizzly bear meat is good and its edible”

But some wildlife advocates want all grizzly bear hunting to end. The animal is listed as a vulnerable species in B.C.

“I want to see not a single grizzly bear killed in the province of British Columbia. I see this policy as getting us there,” said Joe Foy, national director of Wilderness Committee.

“We will not rest until all hunting of grizzly bears ceases.”

An average of 340 grizzlies are killed every year – 297 by hunters and 31 by animal control officers, according to Environment Canada. B.C. is home to about 14,000 grizzlies, according to the federal government.

In September, auditor general Carol Bellringer said government management of the province's grizzly-bear population was among the things she would be focusing on over the next three years.

Bellringer said the audit of grizzly populations will go beyond the contentious debate involving campaigns to end trophy hunting in B.C., and include how effective the management of the grizzly population is within the ministries that have the responsibilities for the animals.