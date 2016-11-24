Downtown Eastside tent city residents vow to fight on in a new location
Evicted from 58 W. Hastings, tent city campers marched to a new site, where they vow to continue their fight for permanent housing
Their time was up, but residents of a Downtown Eastside tent city vowed to keep fighting for a place to live. Last week, the City of Vancouver won a court injunction that gave campers until Thursday evening at 6:00 to vacate the site they had occupied for nearly five months. The remaining residents and supporters packed up their tents and walked down East Hastings and Main Street to Thornton Park across from Pacific Central Station.