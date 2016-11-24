News / Vancouver

Downtown Eastside tent city residents vow to fight on in a new location

Evicted from 58 W. Hastings, tent city campers marched to a new site, where they vow to continue their fight for permanent housing

Stacey Dubois and Ilona Schild, residents of the tent city at 58 W. Hastings

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

Their time was up, but residents of a Downtown Eastside tent city vowed to keep fighting for a place to live. Last week, the City of Vancouver won a court injunction that gave campers until Thursday evening at 6:00 to vacate the site they had occupied for nearly five months. The remaining residents and supporters packed up their tents and walked down East Hastings and Main Street to Thornton Park across from Pacific Central Station.

Ilona Schild, 51, addresses residents of the tent city before marching to a new site at Thornton Park across from Pacific Central Station.

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

Residents march down East Hastings Street.

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

Marisa Abraham sets up her tent in Thornton Park.

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

