SFU to reduce investment carbon footprint by 30 per cent by 2030

Simon Fraser University’s Board of Governors announced Thursday it will reduce the carbon footprint of its investments by at least 30 per cent by 2030, making it the second Canadian university to commit to such a reduction.

The University of Ottawa made the same commitment in April 2016.

The medium sized universities are relatively small players in the investment world but SFU President Andrew Petter hopes other investors will follow suit and pressure companies to reduce their environmental impact on the world.

“Our hope is if other universities join and other investors, collectively we can have an impact on encouraging companies to reduce their footprint.”

Petter told Metro this nuanced approach is a better fit than what some faculty and student groups are pushing for – a complete divestment from fossil fuels.

“If you divest, of course, you cease to have any impact on the company. We’ve chosen a route that is more about active investment, using our investment capacity to encourage […] companies to change their behaviour.”

UBC’s Board of Governors rejected a proposal to divest from fossil fuels in February.

SFU does not directly invest in any fossil fuel companies but does hold shares in pooled funds that include fossil fuel companies, Petter confirmed.

The university is also keen to invest in sustainable companies in particular.

“We have already committed to take a portion for our existing investments and put it into a sustainable fund. So we will be increasing our own sustainable investments from 12 to 20 million dollars,” said Petter.

It makes economic sense to invest in environmentally responsible companies, he explained.

“At a time where we have national objectives to reduce our carbon footprint, there is real reputational risk in investing in companies that are not making commitments to reduce their carbon footprint.”