Time to ‘re-define’ the role of public libraries, SFU researcher says

Libraries aren’t just dusty collections of books.

According to a Simon Fraser University geographer, public libraries in fact reveal a lot about a society.

On Thursday evening, Lisa Freeman will offer a talk about her three-year research into how libraries are changing. The lecture, at SFU Harbour Centre, is entitled “Re-defining the Public in Public Libraries.”

Freeman argues that libraries are playing a new societal role “amidst escalated housing prices” and “times of austerity” cuts to social services, particularly for immigrants and other marginalized communities.

“Public libraries in Canada are increasingly being compared to public spaces for multiple and diverse publics,” the Nov. 24 event’s webpage states. “In her work, Lisa asks how the publicness of the library is performed in the context of austerity measures and municipal governance.

“This research raises important questions about the role of citizen boards in governing changing public spaces in our cities.”

Previous research has suggested that public libraries, particularly in urban centres across Canada, are playing a growing role as community centres, links to essential services, and hubs for newcomers and others who face barriers to accessing government agencies.

Many also offer educational, children’s and language programs serving the community — in an era when governments are increasingly cutting funding for social services.

SFU’s website explains that her research is “community-engaged,” meaning that Freeman “continually engages with research participants and publishes in a variety of community and academic publications.”

Freeman’s postdoctoral work on public libraries funded by the federal Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. She’s also a criminology instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.