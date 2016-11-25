Bicycle overdose response unit launched in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver’s newest crop of life-saving heroes are pedal powered.

Vancouver Coastal Health and PHS Community Services Society unveiled Spikes on Bikes on Friday, the latest response to the fentanyl-fueled overdose crisis that has been sweeping through the country.

Coco Culbertson, senior manager of programs at PHS, told Metro that at any given moment, two peer-volunteers will be cruising the Downtown Eastside on specially equipped bicycles to respond to overdoses, train people in the use of naloxone kits, and to distribute clean needles and other harm reduction equipment.

Spikes on Bikes will operate seven-days-a-week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We have a mobile needle van that serves all of Metro Vancouver and what we found is a stark increase in recovery calls and an enormous amount of pressure on the van,” said Culbertson. “We just weren’t able to manage the pressure very well and we were trying to think of what we could do.

“We figured the best way to get around the DTES, as demonstrated by the residents, is bicycles. It’s a really great way to engage with the neighbourhood, take some of the pressure off the van and do outreach with overdose response that’s rapidly mobile.”

In addition to being trained in overdose response and providing harm reduction tools to drug users, the 15 volunteers in the program have also received bicycle safety and maintenance training.

Spikes on Bikes is the latest of many initiatives – sanctioned or otherwise – established in the Downtown Eastside in response to the ongoing public health emergency of overdose deaths.

Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users and VCH also introduced an Overdose Prevention Outreach Team on Friday, while a pop-up supervised injection site continues to operate in the neighbourhood.

Culbertson praised the community’s response to the crisis and all the volunteers who have stepped forward to save lives.

“The community of the DTES has always been incredibly resilient,” she said. “The feeling on the street is there’s a collective trauma and grief and it’s almost a way to address the pain, to band together and look out for each other. Their experience tells them if they don’t do it themselves, then no one will do it for them.”

There have been 555 overdose deaths in British Columbia this year, as of Sept. 30 – 128 of them in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 29, VCH says its emergency departments have responded to 5,008 illicit or unknown drug overdoses.

Fentanyl, a highly-toxic opioid often taken unknowingly by drug users, has been detected in 61 per cent of overdose deaths.

First responders, such as police and firefighters, are now trained to use naloxone kits to reverse overdoses on the streets and VCH is giving out free take-home kits and providing training at emergency departments, clinics and other community sites.

In addition to Insite, VCH has submitted applications for two more supervised injection sites in the DTES and plans to file three more soon.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson went for a ride-along with Vancouver Fire and Rescue on Wednesday night to see first-hand how responders are dealing with the crisis.

In a statement released Friday, he said, “It was shocking to see the extreme impacts of fentanyl” on the city’s streets.

“Emergency responders are swamped with calls to save people who are minutes away from death. The intensity and frequency of these calls put severe strain on our first responders,” Robertson said. “They are tirelessly and very effectively responding to emergency calls in a devastating public health crisis, saving dozens of lives a day. And they’re seeing very vulnerable people die a tragic, preventable death. This crisis is inhumane and managing it with first responders in unsustainable.”

He called on Health Canada and the federal government to expedite VCH’s applications for more supervised injection sites.

Also on Friday, the provincial government announced an additional $5 million in funding for BC Emergency Health Services to combat the crisis.