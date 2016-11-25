After 25 years, little headway made to eliminate violence against women

Friday marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

But while the United Nations-designated event has been observed for the past 25 years, “violence against women continues unabated,” said Angela Marie McDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services.

The Metro Vancouver organization has provided victim support services to women experiencing violence for 37 years. Three decades after its founding, the society is helping more women than ever, in part because they are more aware that being abused by their partner is not okay, and they can seek help.

“We have not seen behaviour change in a major way,” McDougall said. “What we have seen is an increase in awareness, and that awareness is important. And what we know is that awareness is a big part of (creating) change.”

But that increased need for service has not been matched by more funding from the B.C. government. The 230 domestic violence service providers across B.C. handle around 60,000 incidents of violence against women every year. The province does provide funding for specific projects, McDougall said, but has not increased its portion of the service providers’ operating funds for over 20 years.

That means organizations have increasingly had to rely on fundraising to cover their costs, McDougall said. BWSS relies on donated funds to cover 50 per cent of the society’s operating costs. The society runs a crisis line and provides legal advice, counselling and culturally-specific support groups for Indigenous and immigrant women.

BWSS will hold an event tonight at the Steel Toad Brewery in Vancouver at 6:00 p.m. It’s a fundraising event, but it also marks what McDougall called an “unprecedented” gathering of public officials and indigenous leadership to focus on the problem.

Vancouver’s mayor, Gregor Robertson, will read a proclamation against violence against women and B.C.’s Attorney General, Suzanne Anton, will also be in attendance, as will NDP MLA David Eby. Stewart Phillip, Grand Chief of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, will also be at the event.