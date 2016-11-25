Mystery object found off B.C. coast is not a military device: navy
PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — The Royal Canadian Navy says an unidentified object found off British Columbia's north coast is not a lost bomb.
The navy says a remotely operated vehicle was deployed earlier this week in the area south of Prince Rupert to investigate.
It says the object appears to be a piece of industrial equipment and does not pose any risk to the local population.
News reports have speculated the object could have been related to a U.S. Air Force bomber that crashed in 1950.
Crews from the HMCS Yellowknife used the onboard sonar system to locate the object under eight metres of water on Tuesday.
The navy says in a news release that the steel object that is about 5.5 metres long and one metre in height.