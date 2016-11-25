Mystery object found off B.C. coast is not a military device: navy

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — The Royal Canadian Navy says an unidentified object found off British Columbia's north coast is not a lost bomb.

The navy says a remotely operated vehicle was deployed earlier this week in the area south of Prince Rupert to investigate.

It says the object appears to be a piece of industrial equipment and does not pose any risk to the local population.

News reports have speculated the object could have been related to a U.S. Air Force bomber that crashed in 1950.

Crews from the HMCS Yellowknife used the onboard sonar system to locate the object under eight metres of water on Tuesday.