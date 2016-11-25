Vancouver offers toilet paper as grand prize for new contest

The City of Vancouver is giving away a year’s worth of toilet paper to one lucky resident in a just-launched contest.

But wipe that smirk off your face, the reason behind the cheeky grand prize is no laughing matter.

The contest, which began this week and runs to Dec. 9, encourages Vancouver residents to drop toilet test dye strips or food colouring into their toilets and check if there’s a leak.

According to a statement from the city, leaky toilets are often silent but can be the biggest water waster in a home.

Up to 135 litres of water per day can be needlessly flushed down the drain because of a leaky toilet.

The city sent out toilet test strip along with people’s tax notices late this month.

And to get residents more engaged, they’re asking residents to take potty-selfies of themselves using those strips to test their toilets and submit the shots Vancouver.ca/fixaleak as part of the contest.

The winner will receive a ****-load of toilet paper. (It's not clear whether the toilet paper will be the scratchy recycled kind or kitteny-soft double ply.)

When conducting the test, people are told to drop the test strip into the tank of their toilet and wait 15 minutes.

If the toilet bowl water turns blue in that time, it means there is a leak.

The city says replacing a toilet tank’s flapper is the most common way to fix the issue, and is a relatively easy and inexpensive solution.