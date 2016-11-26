Animal welfare groups criticize Vancouver Aquarium after beluga whale death

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Aquarium is facing criticism from animal welfare groups after the second death of a beluga whale at the facility in just under two weeks.

The beluga called Aurora died late Friday evening after struggling with an unknown illness that became apparent immediately following the death of her offspring Qila 10 days earlier.

The non-profit ecology organization Lifeforce says the capture of whales should be banned, and the Vancouver Humane Society is calling for an end to holding cetaceans in captivity.

The humane society's communications director Peter Fricker says whales should be able to enjoy the freedom of the open ocean and keeping marine mammals in tanks is unnatural and cruel.

The whale Aurora was 30 years old and had lived at the aquarium since 1990. Her offspring Qila was the first beluga to be born in captivity in Canada in 1995.