B.C. RCMP suspect foul play in case of missing man

GIBSONS, B.C. — RCMP say foul play is suspected in the case of a missing man from British Columbia's Sunshine Coast.

Gibsons resident Dane Stanway, 27, was reported missing on May 12.

Police homicide investigators say information they've collected suggests Stanway encountered foul play and may be dead.

Investigators say they believe Stanway was on the Sunshine Coast during the first week of May, where he was last heard from.

Cpl. Meghan Foster says in a release Stanway's lifestyle was associated with criminal activity but the reasons surrounding his disappearance remain unclear.