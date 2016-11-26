RCMP say pedestrians find body in Surrey, B.C., ditch
A
A
Share via Email
SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say pedestrians walking along a road in rural area of Surrey, B.C., found a body in a ditch.
Police say the pedestrians reported seeing the body in a watery ditch on Saturday afternoon.
Officers say it appears the body was in water for some time.
The cause of death has not been confirmed.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages.
Police say no information gathered at this point has led then to believe the death is related to any other ongoing investigations.