Vancouver Aquarium's beluga whale Aurora dies after two week illness

VANCOUVER — Sad news from the Vancouver Aquarium — the beluga whale name Aurora has died.

The Aquarium released a statement late Friday night that said Aurora was surrounded by people who loved her when she passed away.

The news came as somewhat of a shock, as Veterinarian Dr. Martin Haulena had said earlier Friday that Aurora was showing signs of improvement after undergoing a new treatment plan targeting her gastrointestinal tract. He had noted that she was more active and was again interacting with trainers.

Aurora had been stricken by an unknown illness since her offspring Qila (KEY'-la) died suddenly at the aquarium last week.

The 30-year-old beluga was moved to a medical pool for round-the-clock care more than a week ago.

Aurora was the only remaining beluga at the aquarium.

A necropsy will be conducted later today.