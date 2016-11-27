BC Ferries crew rescues two men in tipped over canoe

Two BC Ferry crews acted quickly Saturday morning when a call came in at 11:46 a.m. about two men whose canoe had tipped over in Baynes Sound the east side of Vancouver Island.

Crews of the MV Tachek and Baynes Sound Connector, ferries that service inter-island routes, deployed their small rescue vessels to reach the men according to Deborah Marshall, a BC Ferries spokesperson.

The MV Tachek vessel reached the men first, two minutes after receiving the call, she said.

The men were transferred to a Coast Guard boat and then to Buckley Bay hospital.

This is one of about 24 marine rescues BC Ferries responds to every year, said Marshall.

“We’re really proud of the way the crew handled themselves and they train for these scenarios.”