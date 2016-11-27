Police say death of man in Surrey, B.C., parking lot suspicious

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Surrey, B.C.

The Surrey Fire Department and ambulance services responded to a report of an unresponsive man found near a Safeway grocery store around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say the emergency crews were unable to revive the man and he died at the scene.

Police say the cause of death is still unclear, and they have not ruled out foul play.

Police have identified the man as 27-year-old Greg Lupel, who had no fixed address.