WHL Roundup: Lane Bauer's two power-play goals power Oil Kings past Ice 5-3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Lane Bauer had back-to-back power-play goals, including the winner, to lead the Edmonton Oil Kings past the Kootenay Ice 5-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Tyler Robertson also scored on the power play for Edmonton (12-13-2), while Colton Kehler and Kobe Mohr had even-strength goals. Josh Dechaine made 36 saves for the win.

Zak Zborosky, Cale Fleury and Fedor Rudakov supplied the offence for Kootenay (5-16-6). Payton Lee stopped 34 shots in the Ice's net.

The Oil Kings went 3 for 7 on the power play and Kootenay was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 COUGARS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Brad Ginnell, Brendan De Jong and Keoni Texeira reeled off three unanswered goal as the Winterhawks skated past Prince George.

Joachim Blichfeld, Henri Jokiharju and Cody Glass also scored as Portland (13-12-1) stretched its point streak to six games with five wins. Cole Kehler made 39 saves for the win.

Colby McAuley had back-to-back goals for the Cougars (18-6-2), while Brendan Guhle also found the back of the net. Nick McBride stopped 27-of-32 shots for Prince George.