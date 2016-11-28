B.C. announces 1,900 new campsites in $23 million expansion plan

VICTORIA — Premier Christy Clark says British Columbians are getting more opportunities to experience the great outdoors.

Clark says the province is adding 1,900 new campsites at provincial parks and recreational sites as part of a five-year, $22.9 million strategy.

She says the funding will also help hire more park rangers, create a foundation that manages private donations to parks, and provide motorists the option to purchase dedicated B.C. Parks vehicle licence plates with proceeds going to the parks system.

The government recently revamped its campsite reservation system after widespread concerns last summer about reports of spots being overbooked and resold.

George Heyman, environment critic for the Opposition New Democrats, says the Liberals have cut 3,000 campsites since they were first elected 15 years ago, and now with an election months away they are pledging to return about two-thirds of the sites they slashed.