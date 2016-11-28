Young cougars destroyed after becoming too used to humans in coastal B.C. town

OCEAN FALLS, B.C. — Officials say two young cougars have been destroyed in a small town on British Columbia's central coast because they were too used to humans.

Sgt. Jeff Tyre with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the "sub-adult" cats were wandering around the community of Ocean Falls, B.C., and displaying unnatural behaviour.

He says the cougars were not scared of humans whatsoever and their presence had become a risk to the public.

Ocean Falls resident Herb Carpenter says he spotted the animals on his property several times, including once when they wandered within about five feet of him.

Carpenter says the cougars killed a seal and dragged it on to his dock, and later took shelter in his boathouse when it started to rain.